King Parrot: Bite Your Head Off

It’s often said that music is a reflection of the society. From the country that gave us such jovial heroes of grind buffoonery as Blood Duster, Captain Cleanoff, The Day Everything Became Nothing and Clit Sac comes King Parrot, the band that previously delivered The Stench Of Hardcore Pub Trash EP in 2011.

The majority of us may not exactly know what goes on Down Under, but if songs like Blaze In The Northern Suburbs and Shit On The Liver brought to you by gentlemen named Squizz (guitar) and Slatts Slattz (bass) are any indication of Australia’s social climate, we’re guessing clown shoes play as heavily in the nation’s dress code as whoopee cushions do during Parliamentary question period.

All joking aside, King Parrot deliver their grind with a clarity and groove usually frowned upon by crustier commentators. Theirs is a punkier, bouncier and more tuneful take on the sounds of Brutal Truth and Pig Destroyer; like Metallica playing through Sounds Of The Animal Kingdom. Only in Oz.