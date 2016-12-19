King King - King King Live album review

With their critical star in the ascendancy and a string of acclaimed albums in the bag, it’s only right that King King augment their catalogue with a live album. For most bands a live release is often simply box-ticking. Not so here as this DVD (from Holmfirth Picturedrome in April 2016) and double CD (from Glasgow’s O2 ABC in May 2016) demonstrate.

The sold-out Glasgow gig is terrific, the band feeding off the energy of the audience to give a righteously confident performance. Alan Nimmo’s soulful vocals drive Waking Up, Rush Hour, You Stopped The Rain and Let Love In, while his guitar playing meshes perfectly with Bob Fridzema’s lush keyboards. Live chemistry is hard to capture, but the spontaneity and chops distilled here emphasise the reason for King King’s impressive career trajectory so far.