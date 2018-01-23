Kaukolampi – 1 album review

Remove the 4⁄ 4 beat and there’s never been much to separate deep space techno from dark prog and Krautrock. The first solo album from Finland’s Timo Kaukolampi after over 10 years leading the fearsome K-X-P is an atmospheric blend of cinematic ambience, occasionally joined by pulsing kick drum. At those points the music conjures techno but transcends any rave connections through its panoramas of dystopian soundscapes, that unfold through one 41-minute piece divided into five sections. After the sweeping Bladerunner themes of The Prodigal Son Of Magnesia, the electronic beat kicks up the radioactive glower of The Three Legged Giant Centipede, then drops away for Epiphyte (Requiem For Mika): Kaukolampi’s eulogy to friend and film composer Mika Vainio, who died last year. The Bottomless Well Of Forgotten Secrets ignites low-slung techno shadows, giving way to the closing Public Execution Of The Sleeping Lotus Eater: a sonorous tone-float through the far-flung galaxy. Ladies and gentlemen, we are floating in space, but deeper passions rooted in earthly emotions are what elevate this vividly imaginative masterwork.