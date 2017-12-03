Kansas - Leftoverture Live & Beyond album review

The number of musicians who, like Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz are not in Kansas any more, is impressive. However, as drummer Phil Ehart, one of the two remaining originals freely admits, that’s of little concern to their fans so long as they continue to provide the Kansas experience, so much a fixture of the American rock scene they could almost make a theme park ride out of it.

This, then, is the Kansas ride through 40 years of elaborate, at times over-elaborate, prog rock boogie, now featuring David Ragsdale on lead violin, leading the dance down the byways of their back catalogue. Carry On Wayward Son features, as does Icarus (Borne On Wings Of Steel). A fan’s memento.