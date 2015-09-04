John Wetton And The Les Paul Trio: New York Minute

Recorded two years ago in a New York jazz club before a gala charity audience, New York Minute is a modest entry in Wetton’s catalogue.

Between raising awareness for prostate and testicular cancer, he’s initially gruff-voiced on a pedestrian version of Steely Dan’s Do It Again, although the bassist-vocalist gradually eases into his stride.

His take on the Beach Boys’ God Only Knows is pedestrian but vocally accomplished, making clear the abiding input Brian Wilson’s mastery of melody and harmonics had on his own compositions. The latter are represented by set-closers: Asia’s Heat Of the Moment and Wetton solo hit Battle Lines, both given accomplished but bloodless renditions, typical of the lukewarm mood that presides throughout.

