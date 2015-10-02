Joe Strummer: I Need A Dodge! Joe Strummer On The Run

After Joe Strummer realised he had destroyed The Clash with its disastrous final incarnation, he retreated to his beloved Granada to, as he tells an interviewer, “feel the pain and understand the mistakes of the past”.

But he was welcomed like a punk visionary and ended up producing local band 091, although left the album unfinished when he returned to London for the birth of daughter Lola in January 1986.

Seemingly a minor episode at the time, Joe’s Spanish escapade takes on new significance in Nick Hall’s captivating film, the plot of which threads around Joe forgetting where he had parked the Dodge Dart car he had acquired and the later attempts to find it.

The seeds of Strummer’s monumental later life reinvention were sewn here and this lovely account adds genuinely new insights to his massive archive, bolstered by memorabilia, including radio interview cassette and booklet. A rare delight.