Joe Satriani: Satchurated: Live In Montreal

The crowd chants “Joe! Joe!”; a low, sci-fi bass note resonates; palpable anticipation builds before the opening chops of Ice 9 explode, and you know it’s going to be good.

Featuring 13th LP Black Swans And Wormhole Wizards almost in its entirety, and encompassing his 80s output, this 2010 recording demonstrates the scope of Satriani’s back catalogue.

Jazzy numbers, tender favourites, funky tracks like Light Years Away – all given the electric Satch treatment. Alongside this expertise, Satchurated affirms the wide-reaching appeal Satriani has generated over the years. It’s essentially rooted in Albert King blues, after all, albeit subsequently hurtled through outer space several times.

Everything is wrapped up with an ecstatically received Summer Song – Joe shreds the bejeezus out of his Ibanez before ending with a flourish. Guitar aficionado or not, you’d have to work hard to not smile – nay, grin idiotically – at such a combo of logic-defying skill and feel-good grooves.