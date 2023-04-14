Warning: Joe Bonamassa's Tales Of Time guarantees serious gig envy

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Considering that Joe Bonamassa has somehow released more live albums than solo studio recordings, it’s reasonable to ask if further concert captures are even newsworthy.

On the contrary, Tales Of Time comprises the New Yorker’s most compelling live collection to date. 2021 album Time Clocks finally gets the airing it deserves, and at Colorado’s striking Red Rocks Amphitheatre, these songs radiate with bluesy majesty.

Notches and The Heart That Never Waits are both irresistible with devil-may-care swagger and Bonamassa’s fiery flourishes.

The whole band is on remarkable form, but the extraordinary backing singers Mahalia Barnes, Jade MacRae and Dannielle DeAndrea elevate Mind’s Eye and Time Clocks to a near spiritual experience. Beware, this album guarantees serious gig envy.