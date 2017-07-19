InVisions - Never Nothing album review

InVisions have an unwavering tenacity when it comes to challenging the ‘If it ain’t broke don’t fix it’ approach to metalcore. At its most visceral, Never Nothing boasts the kind of nail-gargling roars reminiscent of Miss May I’s Levi Benton alongside crushing riffs akin to old-school thrash. The guitars crunch; current single Purge marries emotive sheen with raging darkness while both Faced By A Stranger and Hate Me (Forsake Me) feature killer hooks and sufficient spark to set any venue ablaze. At other times, the York four-piece try too hard, seemingly hell-bent on creating an in-your-face debauched persona – and suddenly the album merges into a glorified ode to a drunken lads’ night out. Despite their weighty grooves and full-throttle attacks, Turn Up and Illusionist are straight out of the Attila playbook with lyrics like ‘Suck it, Princess’ and ‘She said she couldn’t/But now she’s down on her knees’. Misogynistic overtures aside, you’ve got an adrenaline-filled debut from a band with undeniable potential.