Implore: Depopulation

Having already raised eyebrows with their 2014 Black Knell EP, this Hamburg death-grind mob continue to impress with their debut full-length release.

Punishing grindcore blasts with very healthy doses of death metal grooves and crust-ridden filth is the name of the game here.

Served up by way of that old-school Swedish buzzsaw guitar sound that fans of Entombed will know so well, the trio angrily fire out their anti-racism and anti-religion tirades amidst the squealing feedback and blastbeat fury of tracks such as Anthropocentric Selfishness and the slower, grinding crawl of Ruthless Conspiracy. With some 14 tracks being smashed out in a running time of less than 30 minutes, the band aren’t hanging about here either.

It’s hard not to draw comparisons to fellow – and it has to be said, superior –grindcore merchants Nails when listening to this record. Yet, while Implore haven’t managed to hit that same exciting level of violent ferocity quite yet with Depopulation, it’s an impressively nasty album nonetheless.