If you want immense melodies and uplifting choruses, Welshly Arms have got you

Cleveland blues-rockers Welshly Arms seem to have cornered the market in soaring and soulful pop-rock anthems on Wasted Words & Bad Decisions.

Acres of gospel-style backing vocals and endless sampled hand claps drive its 13 tracks, along with immense melodies and uplifting choruses cunningly designed to inspire stadium-sized singalongs, and an intrusively loud pop production sheen.

The best tracks are those where you can actually hear some guitars – Are You Lonely, Have It All, Burn Me Alive and relatively restrained closer Find My Way Home.

Otherwise, it’s a collection of professionally crafted ear-worm singles, mostly clocking in at around the three-minute mark, that you’ll find yourself humming along to at 3am instead of sleeping.