Icarus Witch: Rise

Icarus Witch have spent almost a decade fine-tuning a style that combines the best elements of commercial hard rock and heavy metal. Enabled by the killer pipes of new vocalist Christopher Shaner, the Pennsylvanian quintet’s fourth release is their most accessible.

Coming Of The Storm contains some Maiden-esque galloping basslines from Jason Myers, who paid attention when his band acted as Paul Di’Anno’s backing musicians on a US tour.

Icarus Witch mutate an encyclopedic knowledge of the Dokken, Judas Priest and Queensrÿche back catalogues with the modern rock suss of Sixx A.M. or Black Tide. However, it would be an act of gross foolishness to pigeonhole them as guileless imitators when Rise offers such maturity and class, not to mention great songs.