Ian Siegal: Man & Guitar

A truly captivating performer, Ian Siegal has mapped a riveting path through the modern blues scene since his debut album in 2002.

For anyone so far denied the privilege of witnessing him in person, this album, originally broadcast on Paul Jones’s Radio 2 show, is a must.

Cue up any track and Siegal’s raw, impassioned and livid presence takes hold. An undersung facility on lap steel and National resonator guitars fuels a seamless set taking in searing originals (Falling On Down Again) which complement inspired reconfigurations of tunes by Charley Patton, Kris Kristofferson and the final, heart-swelling rejuvenation for Stephen Foster’s Hard Times (Come Again No More).

Siegal’s deadpan between-song banter adds to the flow, with the spartan setting allowing his voluminous talent to hold sway.

Via Nugene