House Of Lords: Big Money

House Of Lords began as something of an AOR supergroup, boasting keyboard deity Gregg Guiffria alongside Lanny Cordola, Kenny Mary, Chuck Wright and the mighty pipes of James Christian. They were, as such a line-up would suggest, somewhat tasty.

What remains, two decades on, are Christian and the desire to recreate the colossal pomp of Sahara, their 1990 high water mark.

There are moments on Big Money where Christian comes close to succeeding. He has a terrific voice, impassioned and dramatic, and when it coincides with a suitably vast tune – the opening one-two of Big Money and One Man Down, for example – the band are impressive and imposing. The gas leaks slowly from the tank after that, and Christian is asked to bear too much of the load.

House Of Lords though, remain defenders of a particular kind of faith and their zealots will find enough here to worship.