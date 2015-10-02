Hotei: Strangers

He’s sold 40 million records in his native Japan, but to the rest of the world, guitarist Hotei is best known for Battle Without Honor Or Humanity, the brassy theme from Kill Bill.

It closes Strangers, but rather than following its example, the other 10 songs here shape-shift as they go, moulding to their guest singers.

So while instrumental tracks showcase Hotei’s fleet-fingered – if rather gritless and overly tasteful – talents, Bullet For My Valentine’s Matt Tuck takes on a baby Bond anthem in Kill To Love You, there’s an industrial feel to Move It with Rammstein’s Richard Z Kruspe, and Iggy Pop is creepy on the bluesy stomp of Walking Through The Night.

Unfocused, then, but easily bombastic enough to soundtrack the splatter of Tarantino’s next bloodbath.