Harvestman - Music For Megaliths album review

Neurosis co-frontman returns to the higher frequencies

Neurosis’s Steve von Till’s third offering as Harvestman is an experimental nexus within which form, structure and genre are arbitrary and on which he plays a diverse array of instrumentation, from effects-laden electronica to the hurdy gurdy, painstakingly put together at his Idaho home studio. Accordingly, the record has a personal feel. It’s a glimpse into the inner workings of a singular artist intent on seeing between the ley lines, and in the linking of modern instrumentation with ancient inspiration, creating a continuum between past and future. From the ancestral rite of The Forest Is Our Temple, its harmonic reverence offset with a pulsating sense of foreboding, to the serene electronic ambience of Ring Of Sentinels and the darkly vibrating power of Cromlech, a cosmic resonance within echoes eternity. Music For Megaliths acts as a meditative anchor, reaffirming our increasingly forgotten connection to nature whilst seeking to unlock our untapped potential.