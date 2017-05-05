Harvestman - Music For Megaliths album review

Neurosis’s Steve von Till’s third offering as Harvestman is an experimental nexus within which form, structure and genre are arbitrary and on which he plays a diverse array of instrumentation, from effects-laden electronica to the hurdy gurdy, painstakingly put together at his Idaho home studio. Accordingly, the record has a personal feel. It’s a glimpse into the inner workings of a singular artist intent on seeing between the ley lines, and in the linking of modern instrumentation with ancient inspiration, creating a continuum between past and future. From the ancestral rite of The Forest Is Our Temple, its harmonic reverence offset with a pulsating sense of foreboding, to the serene electronic ambience of Ring Of Sentinels and the darkly vibrating power of Cromlech, a cosmic resonance within echoes eternity. Music For Megaliths acts as a meditative anchor, reaffirming our increasingly forgotten connection to nature whilst seeking to unlock our untapped potential.