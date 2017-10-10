Haemorrhage - We Are The Gore album review

While much of today’s grindgore scene is too often the sonic equivalent of a senseless snuff movie, these Spanish veterans have always had more in common with the Grand Guignol tradition. Instead of the same old tired movie intros and OTT lyrics only meant to make you puke, they’d rather make body parts fly and crush brains while cracking up dark tales and jokes. Haemorrhage even came up with their own mascot – a cartoonish pathologist drawn by founding member, guitar player and comic book lover Luisma. Their seventh (s)platter still remains faithful to both their early Carcass and Impetigo influences, while their twominute nuggets continue to uphold their punk ethic. The arrival of a new, younger and pure death metal-trained drummer and upgraded guitar solos now touching on classic metal have maximised their impact tenfold, making this their best meal yet.