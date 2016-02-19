Guns N’ Roses: The Most Dangerous Band In The World

Serendipitously released as Guns N’ Roses start rehearsals for a series of ‘reunion’ shows, The Most Dangerous Band In The World tells the story of the group’s early years, and attempts to make sense of the subsequent fallout.

Director Jon Brewer has history with the band (Slash actually lived in his closet for a couple of days), but it seems he was unable to pull the strings necessary to tell the story as comprehensively as it clearly deserves.

So there’s plenty of Matt Sorum and Steven Adler and A&R man Tom Zutaut, but nothing from Izzy or Axl or manager Alan Niven, and Dizzy Reed, who’s been in the band 26 years, isn’t mentioned.

It’s topped and tailed by clunky references to Alice In Wonderland, and while some of the unseen live footage (from Slash’s childhood friend Marc Canter) is thrilling, the film feels hastily and haphazardly assembled. Welcome to the bungle.

