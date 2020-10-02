Gotthard pay fragile tribute to fallen frontman on Steve Lee: The Eyes Of A Tiger

Gotthard: Steve Lee: The Eyes Of A Tiger deals Steve Lee - The eyes of a... Amazon Prime £10.99 Gotthard Steve Lee - The eyes... EMP UK £18.99

On October 5, 2010, Gotthard, singer Steve Lee perished in a motorcycle accident. On stage and off, Lee was the real deal. And although the Swiss melodic hard rockers pluckily chose a replacement that sounded nothing like him, they’ve struggled to reach the same heights.

A decade on, after discovering these previously unheard recordings of Lee’s last ever session Gotthard built an unplugged tribute album around them.

From One Life One Soul to Heaven and Lift U Up, many of their finest tunes are reworked here in deliciously fragile form, Lee’s voice sounding spookily sublime (his successor, Nic Meader, is also present in the background).

An acoustic version of Survivor’s Eye Of The Tiger rounds off an enjoyable package.