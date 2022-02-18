Goodbye June: See Where The Night Goes

See Where The Night Goes was created during the pandemic, and cousins Landon Milbourn, Brandon Qualkenbush and Tyler Baker’s overarching aim with album number three was to turn the negative into positive and release a truly accessible and spirit-lifting record.

And, it has to be said, the album is true to that laudable goal, helped in no small part by the catchy AC/DC thing the band have going on in the anthemic title track, Stand And Deliver, the bruising Breathe And Attack and riotous Three Chords.

What I Need recalls Motley Crue’s Home Sweet Home, building to a rousing gospel chorus, while Baby, I’m Back is a hymn to partying and hangovers.

Fresh and life-affirming, this album is a real blast.