Glyn Johns: Sound Man

Thrilled by the first Led Zeppelin tapes, Glyn Johns plays them to (separately) Mick Jagger and George Harrison. They shrug, unimpressed. The first thing distinguishing this esteemed producer’s book from run-of-the-mill rock memoirs is his refreshing dismissal of “the misguided idea so many people have with regard to the effect of drugs on popular music… I have never taken drugs of any sort.”

Secondly, this means he can remember what Paul McCartney here calls “some of the most important recording sessions in rock and roll”, having engineered or produced (as well as the above) The Faces, Eagles, Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton… the list is classic rock in excelsis.

He’s a relaxed raconteur, leading us through the game-changing 60s and 70s with humour and candour, though he’s too smart to offend anybody (bar possibly Yoko).

The musicians are usually off their heads, with Johns there to elevate their racket and receive scant credit. The minister of sound.