Glyder: Backroads To Byzantium

Plucky purveyors of earthy and heartfelt hard rock that owes plenty to their Irish heritage while aspiring to wring something new from familiar ingredients, Glyder arrive at their fourth studio album with a refreshed line-up and a new sense of purpose that should, in a sane world, make this the Wicklow riffmakers’ most successful effort to date.

Opener Chronicled Deceit kicks things off with plenty of Zep-tinged bombast, showcasing new singer Jackie Robinson’s soulful pipes and a tougher overall sound, but it’s the succinct charm of more straight ahead numbers like Long Gone, the endearingly rugged Don’t Make Their Mistakes and the sweet sorrow of the closing Motions Of Time that make this such a subtly compelling affair.