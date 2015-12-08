Get Your Gun: The Worrying Kind

The bleak romance of the Wild West has long been irresistible to lost rock’n’roll souls, but it’s rare for a band to be so masterful in their rendering of that familiar imagery.

There are shades of Wovenhand amid the evocative, reverberant twang of the guitars on Black Book and Call Me Rage, but while David Eugene Edwards feels the hand of God on his shoulder, this shadowy trio know that God is just the Devil on His day off.

The epic title track is desolate. Spectral chords hang ominously like shadows cast by freshly lynched outlaws, while feedback howls like the wind whistling through the feathers of circling vultures. It’s almost comically dark and yet Get Your Gun’s world is so vivid that a slight dash of knowing melodrama and an occasional raised eyebrow do nothing to detract from the visceral intensity.

How they conjured this invigorating squall of prime American Gothic on the streets of Denmark is anyone’s guess, but The Worrying Kind still burns like the unforgiving desert sun.