George Thorogood And The Destroyers: Live In Boston 1982

Live, George Thorogood And The Destroyers are a sure thing. So a live album has to be the next best thing.

This, the fifth concert set in their catalogue, was recorded in 1982, with the band in supreme form having just opened for the Stones on the Still Life trek. As ever, GTATD rock like vintage Dr Feelgood – with (occasional) sax – while George plays a Gisbon ES135 so hard it sounds illegal.

Among the 13 super-tight tracks is the classic One Bourbon One Scotch One Beer, but the CD selection omits the night’s other 12 workouts, including Who Do You Love, Night Time, Bad To The Bone and Chuck Berry’s No Particular Place To Go, available as download only on the Digital Deluxe version from www.rounder.com. A shame, then, to tell only half the story.