Gary Wright - Reissues album review

By the time he released the smash single and title track of his soulinjected and lovingly textured 1975 solo album Dream Weaver (7⁄ 10 ) Wright had a wealth of experience to draw on. A child actor who first recorded in the 1950s, he’d given up music for medicine and psychiatry before making a mark with Spooky Tooth at the end of the 60s.

Keyboards predominate in a soundscape where Wright’s own synthesisers and keyboard skills are complemented by the plush rich keyboards of future Michael Buble and Celine Dion producer David Foster.

Vocally one of the great blue-eyed soul men, it’s small wonder Wright’s luminous songwriting and arranging skills found favour with pal George Harrison.