Galactic Empire at The Globe, Cardiff - live review

The force is strong with SITHU AYE [7]. Their instrumental prog metal may be likened to Coruscant elevator music, but is it’s hard not to swept by the lush lead work and pulsating rhythm section.

Chances are if you’re a metal fan and love Star Wars, then you’ll have a good time watching GALACTIC EMPIRE [6] – perhaps not as much as when you saw Rogue One but definitely more than the prequels. Six musicians delivering beefed-up versions of some of John Williams’ most famous pop culture symphonies proves ridiculously enjoyable for Alderaan reasons. With frontman Dark Vader dedicating songs to Padmé and shredding as well as he massacres younglings, the immortal opening theme and Imperial March sound as powerful as a Super Star Destroyer, while the buoyant jig of the Cantina Band is as ludicrous as expected. Boba Sett is a far better drummer than he is a bounty hunter while the Stormtrooper-attired Bass Commander attacks his instrument with enough infectious zeal to recruit others to the corps. After Vader force-chokes a rebel intruder and finishes on a blinding Duel Of The Fates, the huge reaction ensures they will one day headline festivals, albeit those held on Tatooine.