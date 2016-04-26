From Sorrow To Serenity: Remnant Of Humanity

Hurtling out of Scotland like a runaway train, Glasgwegian growlers From Sorrow To Serenity’s debut album is packed tighter than sardines in a vice.

Amidst the brutal, piledriving force of shredding and drums, Fraser Smith’s blood-gargling vocals roar. But, despite the speed and pissed-off precision, the savage Scots struggle to add another dimension to the deathcore scene.

There’s a sense of a band still trying to find their feet, and while it’s more than mediocre, there’s little amongst the aggression to hook you in.

The biggest highlight comes from The Way Back featuring former Thy Art Is Murder vocalist CJ McMahon, whose signature thunderous bellow strikes like a torpedo while elevating the record away from the samey depths Remnant Of Humanity calls home.