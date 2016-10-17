Forever Still - Tied Down album review

Perseverance has been the name of the game for Forever Still, and with a whole host of personal issues and lineup changes to contend with, this release is a testament to the Copenhagen natives’ determination. They’ve combined two previous EPs alongside newer material in order to re-release their full-length debut (albeit as a signed band now).

Frontwoman Maja Shining immediately proves her worth on blistering opener Scars, veering between ethereal harmonies and wanton ferocity. Plaintive vocals flirt with crunching basslines on Once Upon A Nightmare whilst haunting piano keys run through ballad Miss Madness and introspective closer Tied Down. Heavier appetites are catered for during Otep-esque stomper Breathe In and the boisterous grooves of Awake The Fire. Harnessing raw emotion, muscular rhythms and sufficient melodic bombast to escape mere formulaic territory, Forever Still may be able to banish those female-fronted band parallels that have plagued their sound.