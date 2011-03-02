Foghat: Last Train Home

Fronted by Charlie Huhn since the death of founding members Rod Price and Dave Peverett, Foghat’s first studio album in seven years signals a somewhat unlikely revival.

Huhn’s rasping force and presence takes centrestage on the self-explanatory opener One For The Road. Thereafter, title track and rollicking instrumental 495 Boogie aside, blues covers provide the revival key.

Though the line up is now predominately American the ‘Hat specialise in the grind and bombast school of Brit blues, particularly evident when Huhn and Bryan Bassett’s guitars duel on It Hurts Me Too and the fast paced, eight minute plus mash up of Muddy Waters’ Rollin’ & Tumblin/You Need Love.

A slow-burning two-song guest appearance from Eddie Kirkland – a sprightly 87 – makes a stirring contrast, and seals a fitting tribute to Peverett.