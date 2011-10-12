Flashguns: Passions Of A Different Kind

Judging by the video for the title track, the Flashguns’ passion is for feeding meat to wild dogs. Their music is not as grisly as that suggests and instead trades in the familiar parameters – a short detour into 70s prog aside – of epic indie rock.

Although few boundaries are broken in terms of formula, there are plenty of musical qualities here to suggest they can survive the occasional Coldplay comparison – singer/ guitarist Sam Felix Johnston is like Bono and The Edge in one single package coupling euphoric vocals with soaring heavy rock flourishes on stand-out No Point Hanging Around.

Mainly though Flashguns success is down to their universal yet slightly eccentric lyrics (not many rock tunes name check Tiverton Parkway train station as they do on the magnificently broody The Beginning) and hugely catchy melodies.

The acceptable face of 21st-century indie.