Flamin’ Groovies: Supersnazz

By 1969, most rock bands were taking themselves very seriously indeed. Apart, that is, from the Groovies. ‘Let’s get real gone!’ hoots singer Roy Loney on jaunty opener Love Have Mercy, and the sense of a band indulging an innocent love of their musical influences permeates this album’s 42 minutes.

So we get camp 50s rave-ups (Rockin’ Pneumonia and the Boogie Woogie Flu), saccharine ballads (A Part From That) and ramalama proto-punk (Somethin’ Else/Pistol Packin’ Mama), all delivered with typical gusto.

By no means their classic – that’s a toss-up between 1973’s Teenage Head and 1976’s Shake Some Action – but fans will see it for what it is: a necessary stepping stone on their path to becoming garage gods.