Five Finger Death Punch are still hitting hard and pummelling heads

Five Finger Death Punch - After Life cover art
(Image: © Better Noise)

It might have escaped your notice, but Five Finger Death Punch have experienced more travails than Oliver Reed on a pub crawl. 

Singer Ivan Moody, who struggles with addiction the way a cage fighter goes after an opponent, wasn’t averse to the odd bar brawl himself, often getting in his own way as he and his band struggled to stay afloat. 

AfterLife sees the band shedding their long-term guitarist. Not that you’d notice, as they haven’t strayed far from their head-pummelling, densely melodic, dryly produced, hard-hitting stuff, and in a good way. 

The title track will cause a hockey arena full of punters to lose their minds, ditto the relentless Gold Gutter, eyes heavenwards, welcoming the familiar death from above.

Philip Wilding

Philip Wilding is a novelist, journalist, scriptwriter, biographer and radio producer. As a young journalist he criss-crossed most of the United States with bands like Motley Crue, Kiss and Poison (think the Almost Famous movie but with more hairspray). More latterly, he’s sat down to chat with bands like the slightly more erudite Manic Street Preachers, Afghan Whigs, Rush and Marillion. He ghosted Carl Barat’s acclaimed autobiography, Threepenny Memoir, and helped launch the BBC 6 Music network as producer and co-presenter on the Phill Jupitus Breakfast Show. Five years later he and Jupitus fronted the hugely popular Perfect 10 podcast and live shows. His debut novel, Cross Country Murder Song, was described, variously, as ‘sophisticated and compelling’ and ‘like a worm inside my brain’. His latest novel The Death And Life Of Red Henley is out now.