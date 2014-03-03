Fisthammer: Infallible

Two years on from the release of their warmly received debut album, Devour All You See, this Philadelphia-based death metal three-piece unleash their second offering and it’s a record that, in places, lives up to their imposing band moniker.

Kicking off with Arithmos Tou Theriou, the track crams many emotions and musical ideas into the nearly seven-minute-long effort and it’s a ballsy and ambitious way to open an album. However, not all of Infallible matches the bravery and inspired insanity of that initial salvo and the likes of Doom Of The Gods Part II, Evoking The Wrath Of The Revenants and recent single The Coven see Fisthammer tread more familiar territory, yielding powerful but predictable results.

Still, the Sikth-esque Automaton Of Flesh and the kitchen-sink epic Conjuration Of The Fire God showcase a band with some truly impressive musical chops and if they really loosen the restraints for album number three they could be very special indeed.