Fire From The Gods album review – Narrative

Plenty of bands emerge with a mission statement to do things differently, and while that’s not newcomers Fire From The Gods’ MO, they’re impressively difficult to pigeonhole.

There are moments of atmospheric metalcore amidst a churning undercurrent of synths, but there are also rap verses delivered with fist-clenching anger, nu metal and punk sections, and most surprising of all, frontman AJ Channer’s deep and velvety clean vocals.

Opener Public Enemy sets the tone for the record with an instant groove, and Channer demanding to know ‘What do you see when you look at me?’. This is no ordinary collection of roared laments, it’s Channer’s personal account of growing up as a black American. Excuse Me, is a nod-inducing, rap-heavy takedown on the historic oppression of African Americans and every track is memorable in its own way. A seriously strong demonstration of what FFTG are capable of.