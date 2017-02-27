Fields Of The Nephilim live review

Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London Sister Underworld, London The Empire is crammed with excited goths here for the winter half of The Nephs’ solstice celebrations. The dark rockers haven’t released a studio album for over a decade, but fans still flock to their spectacular live sermons. There’s a buzz in the air as dry ice fills the stage and a doomy rendition of spaghetti western theme Man With Harmonica fades into the spinetingling Moonchild. Down in the pit, jewellery-heavy fists pump through the smoke and human pyramids are climbed. Some gothic rock pioneers have become a shadow of their former selves, but Fields Of The Nephilim are still standing tall despite lineup changes. Although the gig doesn’t showcase the promised “things as yet unseen”, it does include a solstice-themed set of favourites including the atmospheric Psychonaut and comeback single Prophecy. Some sound issues and technical problems threaten the performance, but the ever-professional Nephs plough on through the charged atmosphere, bidding an esoteric farewell with glorious epics Last Exit For The Lost and Mourning Sun.