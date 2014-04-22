Fake Club: Fuckable

The girls just wanna rock, and this London five-piece aren’t fussed about

They just write the songs and play them the way they want. There’s a heavy swagger to the opening Do What You Gotta Do and Feel Me, a punk sneer on Beauty Queen, a garage menace on Bullet Brain and catchy pop on Do It Like Me. But all of them rock convincingly and without the dead weight of clichés holding them down.

The sound is earthy and refreshing and all the better for it. Except for the last track, Midnight At Koko, a song they played in the recent Powder Room film comedy, which is deliberately downbeat and plaintive in contrast to the attitude they’ve been giving it before.

Perhaps they wanted to prove they really can fake it.