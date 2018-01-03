Every Time I Die/Comeback Kid at Koko,London - live review

Seeing a chaotic hardcore show play out in the ornate environs of Camden’s Koko offers an entertaining contrast. With its Trumpian orgy of chandeliers, decadent burgundy decor and its cavernous four-storey balcony, it’s a deluxe void that COMEBACK KID [5] largely fail to fill. They’ve energy and polished harmonies, but nuance is sacrificed on the altar of terrible sound and too much of their set sounds like identikit double-time hardcore for them to truly shine. There are few bands more deserving of a show of this magnitude, however, than EVERY TIME I DIE [7]. Their work ethic is borne out by guitarist Jordan Buckley’s performing with a freshly broken leg; their humility by frontman Keith Buckley’s insistence that they wouldn’t have sold out the 1,400-capacity venue without the other bands on the bill. With no disrespect, they would. Amidst an unrelenting storm of riffs and mayhem, it’s an honour to witness ETID finally receive the response they so deserve. Unfortunately, the poor sound continues into their set, muddling too many of their songs’ intricacies. Perhaps as a result, Keith is uncharacteristically reserved. But even operating at 80%, ETID outplay every other band in their scene. Casually bringing out Marmite troubadour Frank Turner for a 20-second cameo and Jordan crowd surfing against all sensible medical advice are just two of the unexpected vignettes from tonight’s performance. Every Time I Die will undoubtedly play better shows than this, but most bands never will.