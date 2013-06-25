Entrails: Raging Death

Despite forming in Sweden in 1991 – and stockpiling some savage riffs along the way – Entrails never really managed to get their finger out and found themselves disbanding in 1998 with only a modest collection of demos to their name.

2008 saw them take another stab at it and this time around the death metal quartet have made a good fist of things, with the reborn band now on album number three. Featuring a few recycled riffs from those early tapes alongside fresher material, Raging Death is a record that rumbles with that classic ‘Stockholm sound’ and their debt to Left Hand Path and Wolverine Blues-era Entombed is there for all to see.

Classic rock guitar leads spice up Chained And Dragged and In Pieces, while Bloodhammer is every bit as bombastic as the title suggests. And although there’s little in the way of offering something new to the table, the meaty thrash of Death League and the chugging Carved To The Bone should satisfy those who are hungry for something old school.