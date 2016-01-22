Elton John: Wonderful Crazy Night

Reanimated by 2010’s The Union, his fine collaborative effort with Leon Russell, Elton John declared he was only interested in making honest and personal records from now on. Follow-up The Diving Board (2013) was certainly a striking return to the piano-centric economy of his early days.

Wonderful Crazy Night finds him forging another link to the past by reuniting core members of his classic band from the 70s – namely guitarist Davey Johnstone, drummer Nigel Olsson and percussionist Ray Cooper – on a set of songs whose freshness reflects the spontaneous manner in which they were recorded.

Having overseen those previous two albums, producer T Bone Burnett is back too, John transmuting the words of Bernie Taupin into lusty R&B, Memphis soul and a little southern blues. The terrific In The Name Of You and Claw Hammer both smoulder as much as rock; Guilty Pleasure is an ebullient bout of hairy pop‘n’roll. Elton’s late-period purple patch continues.