DragonForce - Reaching Into Infinity album review

Epic daftness from power metal linchpins

By Reviews 

“Life is too important to be taken seriously,” Oscar Wilde once said. He could just have easily been talking about power metal – that most ridiculous of sub-genres.

Like all the best power metal bands, DragonForce are in on the gag. Their seventh album doesn’t stint on the Wagnerian bombast, from the Ritalin-powered kick drum assault of Astral Empire to the epic Guitar Hero duels of, well, pretty much everything on here. But there are pop smarts amid the silliness – you’re never more than a minute or two away from an epic chorus, whether that’s the arms-aloft anthemic Judgement Day or the poker-faced power balladry of Silence.

In fact, if there’s a problem it’s that the whole thing isn’t batshit crazy enough – sure, singer Marc Hudson can belt it out with the best of ’em, but the caps-tastic WAR! screams out for even more in the way of eye-popping operatics. It’s what Oscar Wilde would have wanted.