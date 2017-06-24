Doyle - II: As We Die album review

In 2013, then-former Misfits guitarist Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein released his debut album as Doyle. Abominator was a doomy thrash monster that instantly dismissed any assumption Doyle was a one-trick pony. It should have been a double album, but perfectionism struck and the devil-locked musician decided to hold the second disc back. Until now. As We Die, however, is not a collection of outtakes. Harder and heavier than the classic Danzig-era Misfits, this 13-track recording is bold, brash and punctuated with chunky Sabbath-esque riffs, not to mention hints of early Metallica and Pantera. Full-on opener Kiss As We Die could have been on Avenged Sevenfold’s City Of Evil and the stompy Virgin Sacrifice takes inspiration from Marilyn Manson’s Dope Hat. Although not horror punk, there are plenty of macabre references that fans can really sink their fangs into, not least on the Misfits-esque Witchcraft and We Belong Dead, with a heavy helping of hardcore to balance out those playful elements. As We Die will challenge everything you think you know about Doyle.