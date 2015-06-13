Download 2015: Hollywood Undead and Parkway Drive

There comes a time when sensible folk must draw a line. Hollywood Undead [2] are easy to criticise for their musical laziness and cynically obnoxious lyrics, but it’s for their persistent casual sexism and homophobia that these swaggering bellshiners should be firmly castigated.

Asking us if we think they’re a bunch of “queer cunts” rather says it all, but with the liberal use of the word “faggot”, requests to see their female fans’ mammary glands and a general air of enervating charmlessness thrown in, this band truly are the final damning evidence that a lot of people will literally listen to any old shit, even if it makes Limp Bizkit seem pretty damn cerebral. Grow up, you twats.

At the other end of the charm scale, Parkway Drive [8] are impossible to dislike; their easy Australian demeanour and unpretentious spirit making them an ideal band to keep people engaged as the rain comes down. Yes, they are utterly generic and lacking in dynamic surprises, but few bands play metalcore with such conviction and the riotous pits that ensure throughout speak volumes. Quite what they’re playing at with the cack-handed cock rock plod of new song Vice Grip is anyone’s guess, but they more than make up for it with a pummelling cover of Rage Against The Machine’s Bulls On Parade and an overwhelming sense that these are guys with whom we would very much like to hang out and fire up the barbecue. Winston even thanks us for our smiles, which is incredibly sweet. Aww bless.