Doombringer: The Grand Sabbath

Look past the bigger names from the Polish extreme metal scene and you will find some incredible bands as good, if not better than their better known counterparts. Two of them, Bestial Raids and Culte Des Ghoules, have given birth to Doombringer.

Don’t let the name fool you – there are no flares or fuzz pedals to be found here – just a monstrous blackened take on death metal. After a raft of demos and EPs, they’ve unleashed an absolute monster in The Grand Sabbath.

Starting with a classic death metal style based on Morbid Angel’s Blessed Are The Sick and early Incantation – from blasting heaviness to crawling, serpentine riffing – and mixing in the brooding BM atmospherics of countrymen Mgła this is a glorious ride through the metallic netherworld.

Omnious Alliance and Nocturnal Assembly are the sort of unholy anthems you’d want to offer to the dark gods below. Fans of the eldritch tones of Necros Christos, Grave Miasma or Urfaust will sate their dark appetites in Doombringer./o:p