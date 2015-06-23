Dommin: Rise

Back in 2010, Dommin were tipped to be the next big thing in modern gothic rock.

Their first (proper) album, Love Is Gone, was released through Roadrunner and they even went on tour with Lacuna Coil and Rob Zombie, but a string of bad luck meant they never achieved the success they had worked so hard for.

Despite rumours of a new album, it seemed they had retreated to the shadows. Five years later, they’re back with the sequel to their catchy debut, packed with creepy keyboards, satisfying guitar solos and Kristofer Dommin’s super-smooth vocals. The spooky crunch of The Girls, in particular, is the perfect follow-up to their single, My Heart Your Hand. The four-piece prefer metaphorical demons and dark romance to cheesy horror puns, and the 10 tracks on here drip with Blessed Be-era 69 Eyes, The Damned’s goth-friendly Phantasmagoria and just a smidgen of Marilyn Manson. Although Dommin offer a lighter alternative to the dark delights of Grave Pleasures/Beastmilk and Kontinuum, their sound remains a haunting one, albeit with cobweb-dusting choruses.