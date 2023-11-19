"Their eye-catching if shamelessly transparent spin is to dress as sexy undead fetish nuns while churning out 80s-inspired Euro-metal": Dogma by Dogma

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Ghost’s decade-long rise from blasphemous occult metal provocateurs to Def Leppard-channelling arena rockers has inspired a growing army of knock-offs.

All-female four-piece Dogma are the latest. Their eye-catching if shamelessly transparent spin is to dress as sexy undead fetish nuns while churning out 80s-inspired Euro-metal with sub-Pornhub titles such Carnal Liberation and Bare To The Bones.

Yet for all their unoriginality, Dogma know how to write a big tune. My First Peak, lascivious seduction story Made Her Mine marry and the blockbusting Father I Have Sinner marry raunchy lyrics to the kind of bolshy anthems rock bands seem to have forgotten how to write. Pseudonymous singer Lilith gets heated up on shagging-on-an-altar celebration Bare To The Bones, even if it leans heavily on Ghost’s magnificent Danse Macabre.

There’s a decent helping of anti-religious transgression amid the titillation, and just the right amount of hard rock cheese for those who miss the old days. The perfect soundtrack to a late Halloween.