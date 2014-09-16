Dog Fashion Disco: Sweet Nothings

Despite splitting in 2006, Dog Fashion Disco have clearly been unable to resist the allure of their own demented wares.

After several brief reunions, the Rockville reprobates have finally reconvened in earnest and Sweet Nothings, the band’s seventh album, thrums with the same electrified mischief that typified their breakthrough release, Anarchists Of Good Taste, back in 2002. Although still fundamentally in thrall to the first Mr Bungle album, the DFD sound has its own gleeful, mutant gait, and the band’s songwriting scalpel has never cut with such lethal precision. Most importantly, Sweet Nothings is fun, and resistance to this splurge of colourful sonic tricks, quirks and subtly cinematic detours remains useless. Stylishly encapsulated by the contrast between lugubrious opening torch song Greta and the Frank Zappa-tinged metal of War Party, Todd Smith and his circus-freak entourage have revisited the musical world they defined a decade ago on Anarchists, adding a dash of contemporary glitter and some extra muscle to thrilling effect. Comeback of the year.

Via Razortowrist