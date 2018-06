It’s a warm welcome back to Tony Mitchell, fondly remembered by this scribe for fronting the 1990s Lancastrian minnows Kiss Of The Gypsy. Mitchell went on to pursue a tougher direction, but on Down And Dirty, he returns to his roots with Dirty White Boyz, a band that boast a cracking line-up and who have delivered an impressive set of memorable and hummable hard rock tunes.