Diamondog: Kill Me

With songs titles such as Hurt, Kill Me and Don’t You Die you’d be forgiven for thinking that you’re heading on a one-way trip into some sort of self-confessional hell.

Fortunately, despite a tendency toward over-emotional melodrama, the reality of this Oslo-based band’s third effort is far more agreeable, with a keen classic rock sensibility – check out the AC/DC flavoured boogie of No Other Name, or Motörhead-like aggression of Like A Diamond, for instance – allied to a punk rock approach and a winning way with a commercial-sounding chorus or two.

Where it comes unstuck is the lack of truly memorable songs – there has to be something more to reward repeated listens, and at the moment it’s just tantalisingly out of reach.