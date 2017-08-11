Dawn Of Disease - Ascension Gate album review

Ever since their inception, this German quintet have made no secret of their affection for Swedish death metal, and that love continues to blossom. Wasting no time since the release of the well-received Worship The Grave last year, their brooding fourth full-length sees DOD explore the darker, more morose side of their sound, adding new depth to proceedings. Inspired by “gloomy autumn days and the sheer endless darkness of winter,” drummer Christian T does a sterling job driving the band onward throughout the 10 cuts and guitarists Lukas K and Olli K infuse the likes of the title track with menace and melancholy in equal measure. While Ascension Gate is unquestionably death metal there are hints of NWOBHM (Beneath The Waters) and 70s prog (Lucid) to be found here, too, suggesting DOD are only just getting started.

FOR FANS OF: At The Gates, Entrails, Bloodbath