David Paich calls in the favours on masterfully produced solo album

Engineered by and featuring vocals from Joseph Williams, with Steve Lukather on guitar, no points for guessing which band Will Belong To You recalls. The addition of Michael McDonald’s backing vocals anoints Spirit Of The Moonrise, another lost Toto track, although if we’re going to compare, think Home Of The Brave rather than Rosanna.

Other helpers from Paich’s little black book include longtime collaborator Lenny Castro, whose percussion provides the bedrock of First Time.

Hazy teenage love is immediately contrasted by the femme fatale lauded in Queen Charade, which welcomes ex-Eagle Don Felder on slide guitar. More guest guitarists appear throughout, including Elton John’s Davey Johnstone on All The Tears That Shine and Ray Parker Jr on the jazz-infused Lucy.

Spanning yacht rock’s most talented peer group, Forgotten Toys is a masterfully produced celebration of a lifetime’s musical kinship.